Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Up 82.8% in December

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 82.8% from the December 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IONKF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. 36,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,600. Ionic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Ionic Brands Company Profile

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

