Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Up 82.8% in December

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, an increase of 82.8% from the December 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:IONKF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.02. 36,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,600. Ionic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
Ionic Brands Company Profile
