Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,739 shares of company stock worth $4,647,814. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

