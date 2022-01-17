ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.02.

IS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $6.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. ironSource has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ironSource in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth $120,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

