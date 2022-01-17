ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ironSource by 13.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ironSource by 16.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in ironSource by 175.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in ironSource by 23.5% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ironSource in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IS opened at $6.55 on Monday. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ironSource will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

