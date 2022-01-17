iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
IEF opened at $112.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average is $115.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.38 and a twelve month high of $119.34.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
