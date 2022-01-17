iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 8.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBTH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.