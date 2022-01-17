iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $105.88 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $105.88 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.93.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

