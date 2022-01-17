iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $104.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.