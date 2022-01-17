iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $472,358,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after buying an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after buying an additional 1,789,532 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after buying an additional 1,764,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,150,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

