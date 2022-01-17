iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $138.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.77 and a 200-day moving average of $160.27. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $135.59 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

