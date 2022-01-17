iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Increased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $257.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.08 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.63.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

