iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,795 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

SLV opened at $21.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

