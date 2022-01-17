Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.14.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.08. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $77.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

