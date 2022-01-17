Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Raised to GBX 230 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 230 ($3.12) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on J. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.80) to GBX 250 ($3.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.66) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.89) to GBX 330 ($4.48) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 293.33 ($3.98).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

