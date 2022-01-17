Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,342 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JMBS opened at $52.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.