Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 5,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00.
BMRN opened at $90.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after buying an additional 2,247,789 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after purchasing an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
