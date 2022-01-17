Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 5,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $439,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00.

BMRN opened at $90.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after buying an additional 2,247,789 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after purchasing an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.76.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

