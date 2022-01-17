Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Danone in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Danone stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. Danone has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

