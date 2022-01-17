Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $107.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.43. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 352,696 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after purchasing an additional 306,780 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,649,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,549,000 after purchasing an additional 173,741 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.