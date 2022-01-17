JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €105.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($132.95) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €105.00 ($119.32).

EPA:SAN opened at €90.62 ($102.98) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €87.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.61. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

