JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 4,840

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,900 ($66.51) to GBX 4,840 ($65.70) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.69) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($76.01) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($57.01) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.86) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($78.73) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,055.38 ($68.62).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,436.80 ($73.80) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,793.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,174.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($59.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.34). The stock has a market cap of £88.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($68.62), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($343.08). In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

