JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Target Price to 768.00

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 777.00 to 768.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Royal Mail from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $267.16.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $13.63 on Friday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.