Juggernaut (JGN) Trading 10.3% Lower This Week

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $16.15 million and approximately $488,975.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00058302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.