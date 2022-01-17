Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the December 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.77. 28,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,220. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Julius Bär Gruppe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

