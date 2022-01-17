Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 520 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 86,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSA. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $146.60 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $136.91 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182 in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

