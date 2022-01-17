Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,697 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 16.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $620.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

