Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $347,000 Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 56,607.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 40.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 145.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $233.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.36 and a 200-day moving average of $230.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 123.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.