Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $273,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.37. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

