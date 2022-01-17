Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $131.57 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average of $161.17. The firm has a market cap of $356.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.80.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

