JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth $141,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 154.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $23.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

