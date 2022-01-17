JustInvest LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 44.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of AES by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AES by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 826,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

AES stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

