JustInvest LLC Has $239,000 Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 611.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 198,815 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Canon by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,065,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after buying an additional 184,395 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the second quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Canon by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 84,955 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 790,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 65,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

