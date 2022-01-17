JustInvest LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

JustInvest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 40.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 14.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FOX by 7.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15. Fox Co. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

