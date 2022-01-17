JustInvest LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,136 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,422,000 after purchasing an additional 86,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,416,000 after buying an additional 306,883 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,745,000 after buying an additional 1,200,318 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 866,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,969,000 after buying an additional 38,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,307,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMS opened at $119.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.78. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.47 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMS. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $93,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

