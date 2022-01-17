JustInvest LLC Purchases New Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chemed by 10.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chemed by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total value of $1,501,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $485.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.69.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

