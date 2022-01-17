JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 1,567 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 27.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after purchasing an additional 777,644 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth approximately $40,927,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 142.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 126,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist raised their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $167.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.30 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

