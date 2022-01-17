Kaltura Inc’s (NASDAQ:KLTR) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 17th

Kaltura’s (NASDAQ:KLTR) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 17th. Kaltura had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KLTR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. reduced their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of KLTR opened at $3.26 on Monday. Kaltura has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,105,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

