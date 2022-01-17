KBC Group NV Acquires 19,661 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 507.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.32 on Monday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Stephens upped their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.47.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

