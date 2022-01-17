KBC Group NV Acquires 7,863 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.

NYSE TRV opened at $163.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.99. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $168.31.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

