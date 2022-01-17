KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after buying an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,551,000 after acquiring an additional 242,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,135,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,960,000 after acquiring an additional 177,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,830,000 after acquiring an additional 170,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.29 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average of $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

