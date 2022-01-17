KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American International Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,543,000 after purchasing an additional 400,850 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 117,205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,959,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,463,000 after purchasing an additional 276,201 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

