KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Paychex by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.