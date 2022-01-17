KBC Group NV Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

NUE stock opened at $110.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

