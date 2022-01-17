KBC Group NV Has $8.57 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEYS opened at $187.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.63.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

