KBC Group NV Has $9.76 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,514,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Garmin by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Garmin by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Garmin stock opened at $132.38 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.59 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.87.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

