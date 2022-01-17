KBC Group NV Sells 892 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $13,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $254.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.09 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

