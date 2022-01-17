KBC Group NV Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 72,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.1% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.76.

TSM stock opened at $140.66 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average is $118.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

