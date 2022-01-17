Keith Falconer Acquires 1,500 Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Stock

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) insider Keith Falconer bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 928 ($12.60) per share, with a total value of £13,920 ($18,895.07).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.14) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 911 ($12.37). The stock had a trading volume of 143,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,468. The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The company has a market capitalization of £859.33 million and a PE ratio of 3.28. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 910.91 ($12.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,136 ($15.42). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 989.16.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

