Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Up 42.6% in December

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kenon by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEN stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.10. 126,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,920. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80. Kenon has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 12.2%. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

