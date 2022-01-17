KeyCorp Increases Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $86.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on D. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.17 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 158,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 49,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 46,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.