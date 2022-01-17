KeyCorp Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $88.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.26.

COP stock opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $86.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

